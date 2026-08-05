Jang Ga-hyun Says She Gained Weight After Menopause, Lost Confidence, and Now Maintains 55 kg After Losing 10 kg on 'Perfect Life'

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Jang Ga-hyun will reveal how she lost 10 kg.

On today's episode of TV CHOSUN's 'Perfect Life,' airing at 8 p.m., actress Jang Ga-hyun and her daughter will show off chemistry like sisters.

When MC Hyun Young saw Jang Ga-hyun, she exclaimed, "You don't look like you're in your 50s. You look younger." Jang then opened up about the struggles of weight gain, saying, "After menopause, I suddenly gained weight, and even when I dieted, I couldn't get back to how I used to be." As she began to lose confidence, Jang said, "I thought, 'I can't keep living like this. I might not be able to work anymore,' so I started taking care of myself." She eventually succeeded in losing 10 kg and said she has now maintained her weight at 55 kg. Her strict self-management helped her regain her former figure, and her healthy diet tips will be revealed.

Meanwhile, Jang Ga-hyun drew attention by showing her morning routine, in which she gets hooked on short-form videos as soon as she wakes up. Before 7 a.m., she was already awake and spent a long time rolling around in bed while enjoying videos of BTS's Jimin. When comedian Lee Sung-mi said, "You're obsessed with Jimin!" Jang replied, "I'm in my Jimin phase," and looked like an excited schoolgirl whenever his name came up. She could hardly get out of bed, and in the end, she was finally pulled up by her daughter, who rushed into the room, drawing laughter.

Later, she heads out on a day camping trip with her daughter to change the mood. As she packed, taking out clothes with both hands, Lee Sung-mi wondered, "If it's just a day trip, do you really need to bring clothes?" Once they arrived at the campsite, the mother and daughter set up a tripod and began filming a challenge video. Following the popular social media trend of swapping outfits, they changed clothes six times and pulled off every look perfectly, showing off chemistry like sisters. When the challenge video, edited by the daughter herself, was unveiled, the studio erupted in enthusiastic reactions.

After finishing the challenge and having a meal with her daughter, Jang Ga-hyun said, "My friends who don't have daughters are very jealous of me," expressing her deep affection for her child. She added, "Do you remember when you saved up your allowance in elementary school and gave it to me so I could buy a diamond necklace?" She also said, "When I tell my friends that you bought me a luxury handbag, they're all shocked," thanking her daughter for her extraordinary devotion. Her daughter replied, "I like seeing my mom look cool and radiant," moving Jang Ga-hyun.

The warm daily life of Jang Ga-hyun and her daughter, a mother like a daughter and a daughter like a mother, can be seen on TV CHOSUN's 'Perfect Life' at 8 p.m. today.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.