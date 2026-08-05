Kim Jong-kook Recognizes Male Actor as a Natural Muscle-Building Talent... "He Was Born with Forearm Muscles" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Jong-kook recognized Jung Hae-in as a natural muscle-building talent.

Jung Hae-in and Ha-young, the stars of the drama "Our Sticky Love," will appear as guests on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," which airs at 10:10 p.m. on Friday the 7th.

During the broadcast, Jung Hae-in draws attention by showing off his natural muscle-building physique, which even Kim Jong-kook acknowledged. He said his favorite body part is his forearm muscles, and shyly revealed forearms that are comparable in size to Kim Jong-kook's.

According to reports, Kim Jong-kook saw Jung Hae-in's forearms and did not hold back his praise, calling them "born forearm muscles."

Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in also grabs attention by choosing Hong Jin-kyung as the "older sister he would like to have a meal with."

When asked which cast member from "Problem Child in House" he would like to eat with, Jung Hae-in said, "I want to have a meal with Jin-kyung noona." He praised Hong Jin-kyung's cooking and even volunteered to invite her to his home, surprising everyone on set with his enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Ha-young, an actress known for her work in global hit dramas, will share behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of Netflix's "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call." She said that during the script reading, she talked for a long time with Ju Ji-hoon and Yoon Kyung-ho. Ha-young added, "The stories Ju Ji-hoon and Yoon Kyung-ho shared on air were all things I had already heard during the 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' script reading," drawing laughter.

Ha-young's firsthand account of Ju Ji-hoon and Yoon Kyung-ho, two of the biggest talkers in the industry, will be revealed on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," airing at 10:10 p.m. on Friday the 7th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.