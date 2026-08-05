Hwang Jung-eum Caught Off Guard by Jeong Bo-seok's Mention of Her Ex-Husband: "I Hoped He Would Live Well"

Actress Hwang Jung-eum looked visibly flustered when Jeong Bo-seok unexpectedly brought up her ex-husband.

On the 5th, a video titled "The Day I Recalled the Past After Meeting Senior Jewelry Jeong" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel. That day, Hwang visited Jeong Bo-seok's home in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul, where the two shared an honest conversation after a long time.

During the conversation, Jeong recalled the days of "High Kick Through the Roof" and looked back on Hwang's marriage at the time. He said, "After Jung-eum got married, she invited me, Lee Soon-jae, and the 'High Kick' cast to her housewarming party," adding, "Not everyone can do something like that." He went on to say, "Back then, I hoped the two of them would live happily ever after," and added, "From what I saw, her ex-husband was also a very easygoing person."

When the unexpected mention of her ex-husband came up, Hwang briefly looked taken aback, then quickly eased the mood by smiling and saying, "I'm really happy now." Jeong comforted her, saying, "No one starts a marriage thinking about divorce from the beginning," and added, "She must have made that choice because things were so difficult."

Jeong also shared an episode from the period when Hwang was laying low. Recalling Lee Soon-jae's funeral, he said, "It was a place I had to attend, but I thought it would be too much for Jung-eum to handle on her own, so I contacted her first and suggested we go together." Hwang responded, "I was truly moved," and expressed her gratitude, saying, "Senior Lee Soon-jae, Senior Jeong Bo-seok, and Hyun-kyung were all so warm-hearted. I want to become that kind of person too, but I wonder if I really can." Jeong encouraged her, saying, "People judge others based on only one side of them, but they don't know Jung-eum's true heart," and added, "You are more than warm enough."

The two also shared their grief over the late Lee Soon-jae. Jeong said, "The person who influenced my life the most after my parents was Senior Lee Soon-jae," and recalled, "He even came to support my theater performances to the very end, despite his physical discomfort."

Hwang also remembered him fondly, saying, "Even when I made several NGs during the filming of 'High Kick Through the Roof,' he always smiled kindly," and added, "He felt like someone somewhere between a god and a human being." The two concluded their conversation by expressing their respect and longing for the late actor.

Meanwhile, Hwang recently launched a YouTube channel and has begun communicating with the public.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.