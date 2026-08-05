Shim Hyun-sup explains why he stayed celibate until marriage at 55... "I went home after being recognized at a hotel" ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Shim Hyun-sup drew laughs as he opened up about why he remained celibate until marriage.

On the 5th, MBN released a preview for 'Dongchimi' titled "Why did Shim Hyun-sup stay celibate until marriage?!"

In the video, Shim said, "I filed my residency registration, so I am a Ulsan resident," and added, "I am receiving love from the people of Ulsan." Before his marriage, he dated in Ulsan, where his in-laws live, and after getting married, he began newlywed life there, earning the nickname "son-in-law of Ulsan."

He drew even more attention because he was the first contestant on a dating show to go all the way from a blind date to marriage, and he received a great deal of support.

He said, "I stayed celibate until marriage," and explained, "We mostly dated in Ulsan. As people gradually started recognizing me, everyone would stare whenever I went somewhere."

Shim added, "Once, I was standing in front of a hotel holding hands with someone," and recalled, "Then a taxi and a car stopped right there, and they said, 'Are you going to the hotel? That's great.'" He laughed as he described the intense attention from Ulsan residents at the time, saying, "Everyone was watching and cheering us on, so we just got in the car and left."

Meanwhile, Shim Hyun-sup married Jeong Young-rim in April last year after meeting her through TV Chosun's 'Lovers of Joseon.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.