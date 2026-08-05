Yoon Jin-yi cuts her long hair and makes a bold short-cut transformation... Fans marvel, saying she looks "much more stylish"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Yoon Jin-yi has boldly cut off her long hair and transformed into a short bob.

A hair salon recently shared a video on its official social networking service, along with the caption, "A person who always looks good and makes you feel better every time you see her. Actress Yoon Jin-yi." The video showed Yoon Jin-yi's hair transformation process.

The video showed Yoon Jin-yi arriving at the salon with long, straight hair. She then made a dramatic cut and transformed into a short bob, drawing attention with a more polished and fresh look.

People around her admired the new hairstyle, saying, "You look pretty." Yoon Jin-yi also responded with satisfaction, saying, "It feels so refreshing." The new look gave her a brighter and more lively image, different from her long hair.

Fans also reacted enthusiastically after the video was released. Comments such as "Both long hair and short hair suit her well," "She looks much more stylish," "Beautiful," and "So pretty" poured in, as they cheered on Yoon Jin-yi's new style.

Meanwhile, Yoon Jin-yi married a non-celebrity four years older than her, who works in the financial sector, in 2022, and the couple has two daughters. She continues to share her parenting life and daily routine through broadcasts and social networking service, staying in touch with fans.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.