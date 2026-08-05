Shock Over the Sudden Death of the Late Bae In-gyu: Close Friend Says, "We Met a Few Days Ago, Laughing; I Didn't Sense Anything Strange"

Wild Horse and Bae In-gyu (right) [Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] YouTuber Wild Horse (Joo Kyung-jin) expressed his condolences over the news of the death of the late Bae In-gyu, representative of the New Men's

On the 5th, Wild Horse posted a photo taken with the late Bae In-gyu on his social media, along with the message, "Representative Bae In-gyu of the New Men's Solidarity has passed away. May he rest in peace.

" Recalling the deceased, he said, "In-gyu was someone we exchanged greetings with, comforting each other through difficult times and happy times," adding, "We met four times this month alone to talk about various things, and just a few days ago, he came to our store laughing and chatting. " He continued to express his sorrow over the sudden tragic news, stating, "He was a younger brother I looked after very diligently and unconditionally in my own way.

I never sensed any strange behavior or thoughts whenever we met, so I am truly bewildered and saddened. " He also added, "I know the details.

" "Although [the details] exist, Caracula Se-wook is currently organizing the definitive information for the sake of the now deceased In-gyu," they stated, adding, "Se-wook plans to convey the details once the organization is complete.

" Meanwhile, CEO Bae In-gyu was found dead in an apartment in Yeongjong-do, Jung-gu, Incheon on the 5th.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances of his death, as there are currently no signs of foul play.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.