Lee Si-eon Beams as He Holds His Son in His Arms, Looking Every Bit the Devoted Dad

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actor Lee Si-eon warmed hearts after his affectionate, doting-dad daily life was revealed.

Recently, several photos and videos were posted on the SNS account of Lee Si-eon's son, Solmin, along with the short caption, "Dad and me."

In the released photos, Lee Si-eon is seen holding his son close and looking at the camera. Wearing pajamas with a character print, he could not hide his proud smile as he looked at his son sleeping comfortably in his arms. He was then shown preparing a bottle and feeding his son formula. Lee Si-eon carefully watched his son's expression as he continued caring for him with ease, while the child also kept his eyes fixed only on his father, drawing smiles.

A following video also showed him lying on his stomach on the bed and making eye contact with his son. Lee Si-eon laughed brightly as he played with the child, and his son moved his body as if trying to crawl toward his father, completing a sweet moment between the two.

Fans reacted with comments such as, "Lee Si-eon's gaze has completely changed," "His expression while looking at his son is so gentle," "Solmin only has eyes for his dad," and "Such a happy family."

Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung, both actors, tied the knot in Jeju Island in December 2021 after more than four years of public dating. They welcomed their first son, Solmin, earlier this year and have since been sharing small glimpses of their parenting life on social media, drawing much support.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.