Jung Kyung-mi Is Truly a Saint... ♥Yoon Hyung Bin Says He Made 100 Million Won a Month, Then Spent It on Drinks for Acquaintances ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Yoon Hyung Bin shared a story about regretting his spending habits in the past.

On the 5th, MBN released a teaser for "Dongchimi" titled "Yoon Hyung Bin, 'I had a disease that made me feel like I would die if I didn't pay the bill(?)'".

In the video, Yoon Hyung Bin said, "One of the things I regret most is that when I was young, I had a habit of always paying the bill." He opened up about his past spending habits.

He recalled how hard he worked to make money, saying, "Since I was 20, I worked as a recreation instructor. After finishing my military service, I got a job right away. During the day, I went to event venues to make balloons and carry sound equipment, and at night I went around four or five establishments as an event MC."

Yoon Hyung Bin then said, "The five or six companies I worked for all had different payday schedules. Every few days, I would get money, and then a few days later, I would get money again."

He explained, "When acquaintances came to the nightlife venues, I paid for their drinks. That alone would have been fine." He added, "After hosting events at those places for several years, I became close with regular customers too. If someone I knew came by, I would pay."

Yoon Hyung Bin said, "After paying for everything, I had no salary left, but I thought, 'It'll come in again anyway.'" He laughed as he recalled, "Once it became a habit, my wife told me, 'Stop raising your juniors and raise your own children properly.'" He then looked back on the past with regret, saying, "I wish I had spent that money on my kids."

He also surprised viewers by talking about his peak years, saying, "I guess it was possible to make more than 100 million won in a month."

Meanwhile, Yoon Hyung Bin married comedian Jung Kyung-mi in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter. He previously appeared on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" and revealed that he had lost about 2 billion won after launching four businesses.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.