'3 Family Members with Cancer or Surgery' Park Myung-soo's Former Manager Makes Desperate Appeal: "I Need to Earn Money, I'll Work Hard, Please Contact Me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Han Kyung-ho, former manager of broadcaster Park Myung-soo, shared an update on his current situation of caring for a sick family member and asked for help.

On the 5th, Han Kyung-ho posted on his social media, "I have to do something now. I need to earn money. I will work hard, so please contact me.

" Previously, in May, Han Kyung-ho opened up about the difficult times he was going through while sharing news of his family's battle with illness. He wrote, "Since last winter, three members of my family have been unable to leave the hospital due to separate surgeries and cancer metastasis. When will I be able to break through this darkness with no end in sight?" He continued, "It will get better.

As long as I don't get exhausted and give up first," adding, "At this rate, I'll probably collapse from the hospital bills first, won't I? I'm a guy with nothing anyway—no four major insurances, no unemployment benefits. Now, every day is a crisis and a living hell. My future is gone. " He then expressed his gratitude to those who supported him, saying, "I am truly grateful to those who knew how difficult it was and worried about me.

I will never forget those who came to listen to my worries, bought me meals and coffee, and shed tears for me, as if I were pitiful.

" Han Kyung-ho's current situation has become known after he ended his partnership with Park Myung-soo, with whom he had been together for about 20 years, adding to the sense of sorrow. Park Myung-soo is continuing his new activities after recently signing an exclusive contract with CP Entertainment, a subsidiary of Coupang.

Han Kyung-ho has been working as Park Myung-soo's manager since 2005 and became known to the public through shows such as MBC's "Infinite Challenge. " Later, in 2017, he appeared on JTBC's "Job Lab - Jobs" and garnered attention by revealing his annual salary as a manager was 100 million won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.