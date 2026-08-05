Park You-na Exudes a Pure Aura in Black and White, Showing Off Contrasting Charms

Photo courtesy of KeyEast

Photo courtesy of KeyEast

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actress Park You-na has unveiled new profile photos.

On the 5th, her agency KeyEast released new profile photos that capture Park You-na with a more mature look. Based on simple monotone styling, the images clearly highlight both her naturally clear image and her urban side.

In the cut featuring a black cardigan and pants, Park You-na gives off a modern yet alluring mood. Her deep gaze, paired with long straight hair and a calm expression, further emphasizes a smart and sophisticated impression.

Her white knit look creates a different temperature. The relaxed smile she shows toward the camera and her natural pose amplify Park You-na's signature clean and soft aura, delivering a pleasant sense of energy.

Photo courtesy of KeyEast

Photo courtesy of KeyEast

Through these new profile photos, Park You-na reveals charms that move between cool and warm. She is currently playing Han Gyuyoung in the KBS2 weekend drama "Love Returns," drawing viewers deeply into the story.

In the drama, Gyuyoung is an elite doctor and a strict realist who thinks only about her own future and profit. Park You-na convincingly portrays the character with realistic acting, as she clashes repeatedly with her older sister Han Gyurim, played by Ahn Hee-yeon, who devotes herself to her family. Her sharp remarks and irritating behavior as a typical "K-second daughter" help drive the drama's tension and entertainment.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.