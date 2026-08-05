Go Young-wook Douses Gong Hyo-jin's 8% Hit With "It's Cliché"... "Trolling Celebrities Has Its Limits"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'ra, has once again made public remarks on social media, this time mentioning actress Gong Hyo-jin's new drama.

After recently bringing up several celebrities, including Lee Chan-won and Lee Ji-hye, he called the title of Gong Hyo-jin's latest work "cliché," prompting online reactions such as, "Trolling celebrities has its limits."

On the 5th, Go Young-wook posted on his social media, "The title 'Married Woman Killer' is really cliché. I hardly watch Korean dramas."

He also referred to his past connection with Gong Hyo-jin. Go Young-wook wrote, "I appeared with Gong Hyo-jin when she made her debut in the MBC sitcom 'Family's Honor,'" adding, "She was already quite good at acting then, and she has really grown a lot." He also shared an old article from that time confirming his appearance.

MBC's drama "Married Woman Killer," which Gong Hyo-jin is currently starring in, has been drawing attention since the start of its run and continued its box-office momentum by recording an 8% viewership rating after just two episodes.

Against that backdrop, Go Young-wook drew attention by posting that the title of the work was "cliché."

This is not the first time Go Young-wook has mentioned celebrities.

Earlier, he sparked controversy by posting about singer Lee Chan-won, saying in effect that he should stop being distracting and focus on his main job as a trot singer. He also made remarks about broadcaster Lee Ji-hye, referring to a program they had worked on together in the past and saying she had "made it big."

He has also publicly shared his opinions after repeatedly bringing up the names of other celebrities, including Yoo Jae-suk, Shin Dong-yup, Tak Jae-hoon, Lee Sang-min, and Im Si-wan.

As the celebrity mentions continue, online reactions have included comments such as, "He brought up another celebrity again," "I wish he'd stop trolling celebrities," and "Why does he keep mentioning other entertainers?"

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in 2013 on charges of rape and indecent assault involving minors. He was also ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device for three years and to have his sex offender information disclosed and notified. He completed his prison term in 2015. The electronic monitoring requirement ended in 2018, and the disclosure period for his personal information ended in 2020.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.