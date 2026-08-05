Is That Really Mija? She Surprised Fans After Gaining Weight... "-3.32 kg in Just 4 Days" Dramatic Before-and-After

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Mija shared an update showing that she had successfully lost 3.32 kg in just four days, drawing attention with her noticeably changed appearance.

On the 3rd, Mija posted before-and-after diet photos on her social networking service, along with the message, "-3.32 kg in 4 days, success!!"

The photos showed a slimmer face and a leaner figure, catching viewers' attention.

Mija said she lost the weight with the help of cleanse juice and expressed her joy, saying, "Is there really such an easy diet in the world? I used to look strangely puffy, and I would sigh every time I looked in the mirror, but I managed to lose 3.32 kg without any stress."

She added, "I've regained the confidence I lost. I'll push myself for just three more days," signaling her determination to lose even more.

She also shared the reactions from people around her to her changed appearance. "Yesterday I went to a live broadcast at Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp., and show host Choi Jin-woo asked me if I had Ulthera. He said my face had suddenly become so much smaller, and that made me feel great," she recalled.

She also shared her own diet experience, saying, "This time, I hadn't suddenly gained weight like usual, but had gradually put on weight, and yet it came off even better than before. Because I did it alongside meals, I never felt hungry. It didn't feel like my face was getting gaunt and old; instead, it felt like my body was being reset from the inside. My skin seems clearer and more elastic too, so I'm satisfied."

Mija previously drew attention for losing 4.35 kg in about seven days during another diet. At the time, she showed off a flat stomach with visible abs and said, "The hidden lines have finally been revealed. I currently weigh 49.23 kg, and I want to lose about 2 kg more to return to my pre-marriage figure. That looks prettier on camera."

She later added, "My face had also been very puffy, but the contours are back. Above all, I'm so happy that my body feels much lighter."

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae. She married comedian Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years older than her, in 2022. She currently runs the YouTube channel "Mija's Tavern" and remains active as a home shopping show host.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.