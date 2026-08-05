Jang Young-ran Reveals Her Nose Procedure for the First Time... Before-and-After Change in 30 Seconds: "I Looked Like I Was in My 20s"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran revealed the before-and-after results of her nostril Botox treatment.

On the 5th, a video titled "Jang Young-ran's First-Ever Nose Procedure Revealed (No Surgery, Immediate Results) That Raises the Bridge of the Nose in 30 Seconds" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Class A Jang Young-ran.

That morning, Jang Young-ran said she had been getting a lot of comments lately. "People keep saying, 'Why do you look so pretty?' and 'You're in your prime.' The other day, I was walking around a department store, and someone said, 'I'm not exaggerating, but I thought you were in your 20s,'" she said, showing off her youthful looks.

She added that she had not undergone many cosmetic procedures, yet that image had formed around her. "The lower half of my face is all mine," she said. The production team then made everyone laugh by replying, "Didn't you also get your teeth done?"

When Jang Young-ran visited the dermatologist, she asked the doctor, "Please do the nostril treatment for me," and requested nostril Botox.

Nostril Botox is a procedure that reduces the flaring motion of the nose. The doctor explained its benefits, saying, "Actors can even cry beautifully. When they are acting in emotional scenes, if the nose flares up, all people see is the nose. Idols also have to sing while out of breath, and at times like that, they can smile very prettily."

Jang Young-ran, who had already tried nostril Botox, a treatment often chosen by idols and actors, shared before-and-after photos. "I make a lot of facial expressions, but after just this one treatment, my face seemed to have a certain refined look, and the photos came out differently," she said.

After seeing the clearly changed result, Jang Young-ran said, "After this, everyone asks, 'Did you get your nose bridge done?' But it's not like they put anything in there."

The doctor described the procedure's "only downside" as follows: "It hurts. It hurts when the injection goes in. But it only takes 10 seconds."

After the painful 30 seconds were over, Jang Young-ran expressed satisfaction, saying, "It lasts for six months, so it's a cost-effective treatment."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.