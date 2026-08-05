Seo In-young Faces Another Resurfacing of the "100 Billion Won Spree" Rumor as Brian Joo Tells Her, "Stop Shopping"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young laughed as Brian Joo's blunt "shopping ban" led to a fresh mention of her past "100 billion won spree" rumor.

On the 5th, a video titled "Brian Joo, the ex-boyfriend's close friend who visited Seo In-young's house (a cluttered home)" was released on the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

As soon as Brian Joo looked around Seo In-young's home that day, he was left speechless by the piles of clothes and shoes scattered everywhere.

He urged her to tidy up, saying, "You shop a lot" and "Throw out what you need to throw out." When Seo In-young replied, "I can't throw them away. I might wear them someday," he firmly said, "I hate that excuse the most. Don't shop."

Seo In-young admitted, "It ended up like this because the clothes kept piling up," and their conversation naturally turned to her spending habits in the past.

Seo In-young began by saying, "My dad took away my bankbook," then added, "Didn't you hear that I blew through everything?"

The production team then brought up Seo In-young's rumored 100 billion won spending spree again, saying, "You reportedly spent 10 billion won at the height of your career."

Brian Joo was shocked and said, "100 billion won?" drawing attention.

Brian Joo then pointed out Seo In-young's habit of not keeping things organized.

He advised, "If things aren't properly organized, people start thinking, 'Let's just give up today too.'" He added, "A sofa should be used like a sofa," and carefully checked the bathroom and bedroom while sharing cleaning tips.

The video also revealed the long-standing connection between the two.

Seo In-young said, "I got to know Brian through an old boyfriend. He was friends with my ex-boyfriend." Brian Joo then recalled their argument at the time and joked, "I thought someone might get killed. They were the couple who fought the most fiercely in my life," making viewers laugh.

Brian Joo also mentioned an old story involving Hwanhee, a member of Fly to the Sky, and Seo In-young.

Seo In-young recalled, "When we were doing radio together, Hwanhee once contacted me and asked if we could spend Christmas together." Hwanhee joined a live phone call on the spot and replied, "I did think you were cute, but I didn't like you as a woman," sending the set into laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.