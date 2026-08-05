Key’s 38 Billion-Won Han River-View Garden Video, 8 Months After the ‘Injection Aunt’ Scandal: A Healing Scene Straight Out of a Movie

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Key of SHINee drew attention by sharing a glimpse of his relaxed daily life in a garden he tends himself.

On the 5th, Key posted a video on his social media along with the short caption, "Summering at the Kim family’s place."

The video showed Key harvesting basil and various vegetables he had grown himself in a garden overlooking the Han River, then making a salad with arugula and burrata cheese.

His deft hands and the way he finished a plate in no time at all drew admiration.

The scene of him cooking with ingredients he picked himself in nature evoked the film "Little Forest" and added a calm, warm atmosphere.

The house where Key lives was previously revealed on the MBC variety show "I Live Alone" and drew major attention at the time.

It is known as a luxury home with a full view of the Han River, and it also attracted interest after reports said he had signed a lease deposit contract worth about 3.8 billion won.

Meanwhile, after being caught up in the so-called "injection aunt" controversy last December, Key issued a handwritten statement saying, "I reflect on not paying closer attention to those around me," and apologized. He later stepped down from some programs, including MBC's "I Live Alone," and temporarily paused his activities.

In May, Key returned to the stage with SHINee as a full group and reunited with fans, successfully wrapping up a solo concert at KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul, followed by a performance at Saitama Belluna Dome in Japan.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.