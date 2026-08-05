Yoon Min-soo's son Yoonhoo: Is he really 20? His 6-year-old face from "Dad! Where Are We Going?" is showing again... He looks gloomy at the dentist

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Yoonhoo, the son of singer Yoon Min-soo, warmed hearts by sharing a glimpse of his daily life with his mother, Kim Min-ji.

On the 5th, Yoonhoo posted a video with the caption, "I came with my mom to the dentist... sigh."

In the video, Yoonhoo appears to have ended up receiving treatment after visiting the dentist. He is seen brushing his teeth with a sulky expression, and his flustered reaction to the unexpected situation drew laughter.

In particular, fans were reminded of the innocent charm he showed as a child on the MBC variety program "Dad! Where Are We Going?," which brought smiles to their faces.

Yoonhoo, who first appeared on television at the age of 6 and was widely loved, has grown up so much. His relaxed and affectionate time with his mother, almost like spending time with a friend, added to the heartwarming mood.

Meanwhile, Yoonhoo gained huge popularity after appearing with his father, Yoon Min-soo, on Season 1 of MBC's "Dad! Where Are We Going?," which aired from 2013 to 2014. At the time, he won over viewers with his cute charm and candid personality, earning the nickname "the nation's nephew."

Born in 2006, Yoonhoo is reportedly focusing on his studies as a business major at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in the United States.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.