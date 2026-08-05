Yu Gaetnip, Who Once Earned 70 Million Won a Month, Now Has No Income After Divorce... Working a Minimum-Wage Part-Time Job to Support Her Daughter

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Beauty creator Yu Gaetnip has shared an update on her new daily life, saying she is working part-time at a cafe.

On the 5th, Yu Gaetnip posted, "I used to start my mornings by drinking coffee first, no matter what..." and showed that she has been paying more attention to her health than before.

Yu Gaetnip is currently spending her days working part-time at a cafe run by her boyfriend. In addition to her creator activities, she is also working on the ground herself and continuing to take on new challenges.

Earlier, on TV Chosun's "The Private Life of X," which aired in April, Yu Gaetnip candidly opened up about the financially difficult period she went through after her divorce.

At the time, she confessed, "After my divorce, my income was zero. I had no income at all for several months."

She then explained that, unlike in the past when her monthly income once reached as much as 70 million won, she started working at a cafe because her irregular creator income made a stable source of earnings necessary.

Yu Gaetnip said, "Since being a creator is a freelance job, there is no fixed income," adding, "My creator income varies so much from month to month. The lowest is zero won. I also have to pay child support, so I felt I needed a steady income and ended up taking a part-time job. I started working at a cafe after my divorce."

She also drew attention when she said, "This is the first new job I've had in nearly 10 years," and "I started at the minimum wage, just like everyone else."

Her ex-husband, Manki TV, who had not known about this, expressed his support for Yu Gaetnip, saying, "I didn't know she was working so hard at a cafe. I feel sorry for her because it seems like she is working hard for Sol-ip."

Meanwhile, Yu Gaetnip married Manki TV in 2016 and had a daughter, Sol-ip, but they divorced in 2020. Their daughter is currently being raised by Manki TV.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.