Seo In-young: "Hwanhee Asked Me to Spend Christmas Together"... She Called Him to Check for Herself

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young drew laughs after unexpectedly revealing an old story about Hwanhee, then immediately called him to confirm it for herself.

On the 5th, a video titled "Brian Joo, the ex-boyfriend's close friend who visited Seo In-young's house (trash house)" was released on the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

While touring her home with Brian Joo that day, Seo In-young explained how the two became close, saying, "He was friends with my ex-boyfriend."

As the conversation continued, Seo In-young suddenly revealed, "I think Hwanhee kind of liked me back then," adding, "He contacted me and asked if we could spend Christmas together."

Surprised by the unexpected story, Brian Joo immediately called Hwanhee and asked, "Is that true?"

When Hwanhee answered the phone, Seo In-young asked, "Did you think I was cute or not?" Hwanhee replied, "I did think you were cute."

Brian Joo then asked, "You thought she was cute because she was like a baby, not because you liked her as a woman, right?" Hwanhee laughed and said, "Honestly, I don't really remember that time."

Seo In-young, however, pressed him again, saying, "You don't remember asking, 'What are you doing on Christmas? Let's spend it together,' do you?"

She then explained the situation at the time, saying, "I wasn't against it then, but I had a boyfriend, so I said I'd spend it together."

Finally, Seo In-young asked him point-blank, "If I had said, 'I really like you, oppa. Can't we date?' would you have dated me?"

Hwanhee firmly replied, "I don't date just anyone," and Seo In-young and Brian Joo burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, the video also showed Brian Joo looking around Seo In-young's house and checking her organizing habits, while the two shared cheerful banter and recalled memories from past relationships and their days in the spotlight, drawing more laughs from viewers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.