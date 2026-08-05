Kim Ji-young and Yoon Soo-young Share First Family Photo With Their Doll-Like Daughter, Saying They Named Her Yunseul

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Ji-young, an influencer from "Heart Signal 4," has revealed her daughter's face.

On the 5th, Kim Ji-young wrote on her social media, "Has there ever been another being that captured my heart this quickly? Poby's name is Yunseul, and we named her Sli. Someday, I hope the day will come when I can tell Sli how radiant her name is."

She added, "Since I chose to breastfeed directly, life at the postpartum care center is not as heavenly as I imagined, but I have been happily spending time there while getting along well with Yangjaecheon. These days, no matter how I look at it, I feel so glad I became a mother," and shared the photos.

In the photos, Kim Ji-young is smiling happily as she takes a selfie while holding her sleeping daughter in her arms. The baby, peacefully asleep in her mother's embrace, and Kim Ji-young, gazing at her with loving eyes, bring a smile to anyone who sees them.

Another photo shows the intimate moment of the three-member family. The couple's joyful expressions as they look at their daughter, who is smiling brightly, create a warm and heartening scene.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, Korea's largest paid reading community, in February. They had originally planned to marry in April, but moved the wedding up after announcing her pregnancy. The couple received many congratulations after sharing both the wedding and pregnancy news together. Last month, they welcomed their first daughter safely, marking the beginning of a new family.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.