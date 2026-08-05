Jang Ga-hyun Reveals She Reached 65 kg During Menopause, Then Lost 10 kg for Fear of Being Unable to Stay Active on "Perfect Life"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] On the show, MC Hyun Young immediately said that Jang Ga-hyun did not look like she was in her 50s. "You look so young. You seem like you're in your 20s," she said, drawing admiration. Jang then shared an update with a smile.

Jang Ga-hyun admitted that she began gaining weight rapidly after menopause. "Even when I dieted, I couldn't get back to my old weight," she said.

She went on to confess, "I worked incredibly hard to stay at 55 kg, but after that my digestion got worse and I suddenly gained weight, eventually reaching 65 kg."

She said the sudden weight gain also shook her confidence. "As the fat built up around my stomach and back, I couldn't even wear a swimsuit anymore. I started taking care of myself because I thought, 'If I keep living like this, I may not be able to stay active,'" she said. "In the end, I lost 10 kg and now I'm maintaining 55 kg again."

Her daughter, Ye-eun, also opened up about a similar struggle. "I also gained weight up to 67 kg three years ago. I was almost 70 kg," she said. "After living on my own, I ate a lot of late-night snacks, and that became the heaviest I had ever been."

She added, "I dieted and now I'm maintaining 52 kg. But giving up late-night snacks is still not easy, so I'm still working on it," drawing laughter with her honesty.

Jang Ga-hyun and her daughter shared their experiences of losing about 10 kg and 15 kg, respectively, and revealed their tips for maintaining a healthy figure as well as glimpses of their daily lives, drawing viewers' attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.