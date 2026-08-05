Lee Jae-ryong Avoids Drunk Driving Charge, but 'Drinking to Evade Testing' Case Goes to Trial

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[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Jae-ryong, 62, has escaped a drunk driving charge, but he has been indicted on charges including obstructing a breathalyzer test through the so-called 'drinking to evade testing' tactic.

According to the legal community on the 5th, the Criminal Division 7 of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, led by Chief Prosecutor Jo Yoon-cheol, indicted Lee Jae-ryong without detention on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act, including obstructing a breathalyzer test and failing to take action after an accident.

Police had initially referred the case to prosecutors with drunk driving charges included, but prosecutors concluded that the drunk driving allegation would be difficult to sustain.

Using the Widmark Formula, prosecutors recalculated his blood alcohol concentration at the time of driving and determined that it did not exceed the 0.03% threshold required for drunk driving punishment.

Lee Jae-ryong is accused of driving after drinking around 11 p.m. on March 6 near Samseong Jungang station in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, crashing into a median barrier, and leaving the scene.

Investigators later found that he parked the vehicle at a house in Cheongdam-dong and drank more at a nearby restaurant.

Police believed he deliberately drank more after the crash to conceal his intoxication at the time of the accident. They sent him to prosecutors on charges of drunk driving, obstructing a breathalyzer test, and failing to take action after an accident.

He was arrested by police around 2 a.m. the next day, about three hours after the crash, and his blood alcohol level was reportedly measured at a level that would result in a license suspension.

However, prosecutors excluded the drunk driving charge after recalculating his blood alcohol concentration at the time of the initial driving and finding that it did not meet the punishment threshold.

The decision reportedly took into account a Supreme Court of Korea precedent requiring blood alcohol concentration to be calculated in the manner most favorable to the defendant.

Prosecutors did determine, however, that his post-accident drinking made an accurate breathalyzer test difficult, which satisfied the elements of obstructing a breathalyzer test.

They also concluded that leaving the scene without taking the required steps after causing the crash constituted failing to take action after an accident, and charged him accordingly.

Under the current Road Traffic Act, the so-called 'drinking to evade testing' act, in which alcohol or medication is used to make breath testing difficult, is punishable by one to five years in prison or a fine of 5 million won to 20 million won.

The provision was introduced after the case involving trot singer Kim Ho-joong and has been in effect since June last year.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.