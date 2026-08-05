Lee Eun-gyeol Reveals Shock Over 10-Year Slave Contract: "Revenue Split Was 9 to 1... I Lived Like a Wreck" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Magician Lee Eun-gyeol revealed the shocking story of how he was betrayed by someone he trusted early in his career and ended up signing a 10-year slave contract.

On the August 5 episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," Lee Eun-gyeol, known as the "god of magic" for elevating Korean magic to a world-class level, appeared as a guest.

Looking back on the early days of his career, Lee Eun-gyeol said, "My first performance venue was a comedy club run by the late Kim Hyeong-gon. It had a space for stand-up comedy."

After hearing that, Yoo Jae-suk said, "I remember being invited to performances by the late Kim Hyeong-gon from time to time, and I also saw Lee Eun-gyeol perform," surprising Lee Eun-gyeol.

Lee Eun-gyeol recalled that time, saying, "Except for the holidays, I performed almost 350 days out of the 365 in a year. I lived at the venue every day. I even brought underwear with me and practiced day and night."

However, he said he did not earn a single won at the time. "I started a company with an older brother I trusted like family, and I even handed over my seal. Later, I found out there was a contract I knew nothing about. It was a 10-year slave contract with a 9-to-1 revenue split," he said, shocking viewers.

Lee Eun-gyeol, who said he even quit magic for a while, added, "When I tried to perform, a formal notice would arrive. And when I tried to book a venue, I had to send one to them. I think I felt completely helpless. I lived almost like a wreck for nearly two years," opening up about his difficult period.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.