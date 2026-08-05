Gogi Namja, who had a history of a physical clash with the late Bae In-gyu, says he is devastated by comments like "the older brother won"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] YouTuber Gogi Namja, whose real name is Park Gwang-nam, expressed deep sorrow while mourning the late Bae In-gyu, the head of the Shin Namseong Alliance, and said he was devastated by some mocking reactions directed at him. Although the two had a troubled past that even led to a real fistfight, he also revealed that they had reconciled before Bae's death.

On the 5th, Gogi Namja posted a lengthy message on the community page of his YouTube channel.

He said, "Comments like 'Congratulations' and 'The older brother won' are being posted," and added, "I am deeply heartbroken and devastated right now."

He continued, "In mid-June, Mr. Bae contacted me first," and said, "I invited him to my home, where he sincerely apologized for what happened in the past. We cleared up our misunderstandings and let go of all the feelings that had remained between us."

He also appealed, "Please do not turn one person's death into something to celebrate or treat as a victory," and added, "I ask that people refrain from mocking, insulting, or speculating about the deceased, and that they quietly mourn him on his final journey."

The two had previously drawn attention for their intense conflict. In December 2024, they got into an actual fistfight at a boxing gym in Incheon while livestreaming, and Bae reportedly subdued Gogi Namja in about 29 seconds, drawing major attention. Gogi Namja later became a target of online ridicule.

Through this post, however, Gogi Namja directly said that he had reconciled with Bae before his death and drew a line against the mocking reactions surrounding it.

Meanwhile, Bae In-gyu was found dead on the 5th at the home where he had been living with his girlfriend. He had recently been questioned by police on suspicion of drug use and was sent to prosecutors without detention, adding to the shock over his sudden death.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.