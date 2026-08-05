Mija's Mother Rushed to the ER After Bathroom Fall: "I Thought She Had Died," She Says in Tears

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian Mija recalled the frightening moment when her mother, Jun Sung-ae, slipped hard in the bathroom and was rushed to the emergency room.

On the 5th, a video titled "The stock market went bad too... My mother was taken to the ER. It was a tough month" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Mija's Tavern."

That day, Mija said many subscribers had recently been worried about her mother's health, and she explained what happened during the accident.

She said, "My mom was washing her hair and stepping out of the bathtub when she slipped and hit her head hard against the sink."

She continued, "There was a loud thud in the bathroom, and then I heard nothing. I really thought she had died. When I opened the door and went in, my mother was lying on the floor."

Mija also drew laughter as she described how her father reacted in panic while her mother was unconscious.

She said, "My dad kept asking, 'Where is the herbal medicine for shock?' Later, he said she needed a cold compress, so he took out some frozen knife-cut noodle and dumpling dough from the freezer and put it on her head."

Jun Sung-ae also recalled, "I had a big wound on my head, and when they put the frozen dumpling dough on it, it hurt so much."

But the trip to the emergency room was a huge shock for the whole family.

Jun Sung-ae said, "I thought that if it was a brain hemorrhage, we could miss the golden hour." She added, "As I lay there for the CT scan, the thought crossed my mind that this might be the last time."

She went on, "In that moment, my whole life flashed before me. I thought, 'I really lived well,' and I also remembered three people I had never been able to forgive. I decided I should forgive them all."

She added, "I also thought that with my husband, daughter, son, and son-in-law, the family would be okay. That was reassuring."

Fortunately, detailed tests showed no bone damage, and she was said to have avoided any major aftereffects.

Meanwhile, the video also touched on Mija's stock investments near the end.

When her father asked, "How are your stocks these days?" Mija quickly changed the subject, saying, "Stocks are a taboo word in our house." She then joked, "Next time, we'll take a deep dive into Mija's stock market life," drawing laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.