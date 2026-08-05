THE VOICE: LEE SEUNG CHUL Regrets His Harsh Judging Remarks, Says "A Million Haters Came After the Devil's Edit" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL opened up about why he was so harsh when he served as a judge on audition programs.

On the 5th episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut, appeared on the show.

That day, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL looked back on his days as a judge on "Superstar K" and began by saying, "It was because of that devil's edit."

Yoo Jae-suk said, "There were things you said before and after, but only the harsh remarks were aired," and THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL lamented, "A million haters were created." He then joked, "I'm type A. The reason I wore sunglasses was because my eyes were shaking. I'm a total triple A type."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL also honestly explained why he gave such harsh evaluations. He said, "If you want to become a singer, more than 90 percent of singing has to be innate. That is what makes you happy. But when I look at younger singers, many of them struggle with music, vocal ability, and many other things, and some even fall into panic when they are alone. Since they do not know their direction in music, I was even harsher for their sake."

He continued, "Thinking of them as my nephews, I would even tell them, 'You should not sing.' Instead, I would say, 'How about playing an instrument or composing?' There are many ways to make music. Success does not only come from singing, so as I kept saying that, it could have sounded harsh. But I was not being harsh just to be harsh, even if it may have seemed that way."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL also said, "In my heart, I always believe that there is no elimination in music. There are only choices and genres."

Yoo Jae-suk then asked, "Didn't you eliminate a lot of people?" and THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL admitted, "That's why I'm reflecting on it. It weighs on my mind so much that I can't sleep and have nightmares. That's why I created a program called 'The Scout,' hoping to make an audition without eliminations."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.