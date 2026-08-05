THE VOICE: LEE SEUNG CHUL Shows a Slimmer Look After Using Wegovy, Says "I've Been Losing Weight for Two Years... I Also Exercise and Diet" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL candidly revealed that he lost weight with the help of an obesity treatment.

On the August 5 episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, who is celebrating his 40th debut anniversary, appeared on the show.

That day, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL drew laughter when he said, "I've been knocking on the door of 'You Quiz on the Block' for years. Were you planning to invite me for my 40th anniversary? Do you know how badly I wanted to sit in this chair?"

Seeing THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's noticeably slimmer appearance, Yoo Jae-suk was surprised and said, "It looks like you've lost a lot of weight recently." In response, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL said, "I've been losing weight for about two years. I exercised, watched my diet, and got a little extra help. You know what I mean, right?"

Yoo Jae-suk then praised him, saying, "So you used Wegovy. Still, it's not easy to keep it off even after using that."

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL also shared his thoughts on marking his 40th debut anniversary. He said, "It's a bit like a birthday. I feel awkward, but people around me keep congratulating me. But the 40th anniversary does feel different. It carries more weight, and it feels different because my children are grown now. My grandchild will be born this year too."

After hearing that, Yoo Jae-suk said, "I've never even imagined THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL as a grandfather." He added, "When the grandchild grows up and looks at how he looks now, I think they'll say their grandfather is incredibly stylish. He looks like a star visiting Korea for a concert."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.