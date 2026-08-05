Lee Tae-ran Reveals She Has Been Donating All YouTube Revenue for 7 Years, Even Covering Costs Herself: "It Doesn't Even Reach $100" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Tae-ran warmed hearts after revealing that she has been donating all the revenue from her YouTube channel, which she has run for seven years.

The MBC variety show Radio Star, which aired on the 5th, featured Choi Won-young, Lee Tae-ran, Bada, and Martin in a special episode titled "I'm So Hip Between F-shion and P-shion."

That day, Lee Tae-ran chose diligence as one of her strengths and said, "I like doing things diligently. I run a YouTube channel."

She then said she has been running a YouTube channel that reads books aloud since 2019. Although the uploaded videos are only about 10 minutes long, she explained that the actual recording time is much longer. "I practice difficult sentences several times before reading them. It takes me about an hour to record 10 minutes of content," she said, surprising the cast.

Lee Tae-ran also said she handles every part of production herself. "I do everything on my phone. I record and edit everything myself on my phone. These days, when it's hot, you can hear the air conditioner and fan, and even dogs barking outside," she said, describing the challenges of solo production.

In the actual video, even birdsong and her husband's yawn were recorded as they were, drawing laughter.

Lee Tae-ran said, "I donate the revenue from my YouTube channel," but added honestly, "The problem is that, contrary to my expectations, it doesn't generate much income."

"For a channel that's been running for seven years, the subscriber count isn't very high. It's around 26,800. My goal was to donate the revenue every month, but YouTube only pays out once the earnings reach $100, and I couldn't even meet that. Since it takes more than two or three months to settle the revenue, I later decided to donate once every six months," she explained.

She added, "Even then, it comes to less than 1 million won. So I put in a lot of my own money and donate twice a year," deepening the emotional impact.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.