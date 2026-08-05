Bada publicly calls out WATERBOMB Music Festival: "Does that even make sense? If you respect K-pop, you should invite me" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Bada expressed strong determination to perform on the WATERBOMB Music Festival stage.

The MBC variety show 'Radio Star,' which aired on the 5th, featured Choi Won-young, Lee Tae-ran, Bada, and Martin in a special episode titled 'I'm So Hip Between Fash-ion and Pash-ion.'

That day, Bada said, "Thanks to my name, Bada, many festivals look for me when summer comes," and spoke about her special connection to summer festivals.

She then added, "The only place I still haven't been to is WATERBOMB Music Festival. Does that even make sense?" and could not hide her disappointment.

Bada drew laughter with her trademark wit, saying, "My name is Bada, but they didn't invite me to WATERBOMB Music Festival. That's just skimming the surface."

She also said, "This is a place where water should be overflowing, and I feel like I should go there with a strong presence. When WATERBOMB Music Festival was first taking shape in Korea, I started preparing then," surprising everyone by revealing that she had waited 11 years, since 2015, for the stage.

Bada went on to say, "I'm the mother of 'Mad' and the mother of K-pop, aren't I? If there is respect for K-pop, I should be the one to show it there," expressing confidence.

She added, "A WATERBOMB Music Festival without Bada is not a real WATERBOMB Music Festival," turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

Bada made a public appeal, saying, "To all the WATERBOMB Music Festival people watching 'Radio Star' right now, it's obvious that I should go. It's me!" Kim Gu-ra responded, "Shouldn't they have booked you a long time ago?" adding to the laughter.

Referring to the 2026 WATERBOMB Music Festival, where many popular stars have already taken the stage, Bada said, "I don't think my passion will ever cool down, so it's not too late to call me next year. Next year is the right time."

Finally, she said, "I'm a true professional singer, so pride like that doesn't matter. If you need a substitute, I'll go. That wouldn't be filling in for someone else; it would be going to my real place," once again showing her strong desire to perform on the WATERBOMB Music Festival stage.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.