The Story Behind the 'All-Time Actress Gathering' Led by Kim Hye-soo and Song Yoon-ah... Lee Tae-ran Says, "We've Known Each Other for More Than 10 Years" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Tae-ran revealed the close bond of an all-female actress group that has continued for more than 10 years.

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 5th, featured Choi Won-young, Lee Tae-ran, Bada, and Martin in a special episode titled "Between F-shion and P-shion, I'm So Hip~."

That day, Lee Tae-ran said she had some "passionate older sisters" she wanted to bring on the show, adding, "There is an actress group just as passionate as the people here today."

The group she introduced included Kim Hye-soo, Song Yoon-ah, Han Go-eun, Yoo Sun, and Kim Min-jung.

Lee Tae-ran said, "We meet from time to time, and the reason our group has kept going is thanks to Kim Hye-soo and Song Yoon-ah. It has steadily continued for a little over 10 years," expressing their special friendship.

She went on to say, "When Kim Hye-soo says, 'Let's meet up sometime,' Song Yoon-ah immediately starts preparing the gathering. They even invite us to their home and cook for us themselves, so we have a great time. We even made time to go on a trip together," warming hearts with the story.

She also said, "When one of us starts a project, we send coffee trucks to each other and cheer one another on," describing the warm atmosphere that has lasted for years.

Lee Tae-ran then shyly made everyone laugh by saying, "I was too embarrassed to say I was going on 'Radio Star.' I hope they don't watch it."

Speaking about Kim Hye-soo's thoughtful personality, Lee Tae-ran said, "Kim Hye-soo is incredibly passionate. She always remembers our birthdays and, when the time comes, is the first to send 'Happy birthday.' She also shares health information with us," highlighting Kim's unwavering loyalty and consideration.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.