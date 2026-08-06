86-Year-Old Sa Mi-ja Debuts as a YouTuber After Dismissing Health Rumors: "This Old Actress Is Begging You"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Veteran actress Sa Mi-ja has taken on a new challenge at the age of 86. She has launched a YouTube channel with her 89-year-old husband and begun connecting with fans.

On the 5th, a video titled "Do They Seem Like They’re Dating? The 63-Year Married Couple’s Bickering Channel Launch Story" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Not Omija, Sa Mi-ja."

In the video, Sa Mi-ja introduced herself by saying, "I’m Sa Mi-ja, an old actress with a very long career."

Reflecting on her decades with the public as a 64-year veteran actress, she said honestly, "I have been on broadcast television for more than 60 years, so these days, just resting feels sad."

She also spoke about starting YouTube for the first time, saying, "But I’m a beginner, so please be understanding and keep watching." Her words showed both excitement and humility as she adjusted to a new environment.

Sa Mi-ja had previously faced serious health issues, including life-threatening heart and brain infarctions.

Earlier this year, after a fall, she was seen walking with a cane and relying on help from those around her, which raised concern among many people.

In the video, however, Sa Mi-ja shared an update showing that she had recovered, saying, "Please forget about that. There were rumors about my health because I was using a cane a little, but the other day I stopped using it."

She also mentioned the recent rise in YouTube activity among veteran entertainers, saying, "These days, a lot of older people are doing YouTube." She then referred to Kim Young-ok, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, and Jeon Won-ju, explaining why she, too, decided to create a new way to communicate.

Her 89-year-old husband joined her in the challenge. The actor, who was part of the first KBS open recruitment class, appeared on set to support his wife and warmed hearts by surprising her with a bouquet of flowers.

The couple, married for 63 years, showed their lasting affection through their playful bickering and care for each other. Their natural chemistry after so many years together was another highlight of the video.

Sa Mi-ja also sent a warm message to fans. She said, "I hope you’ll all watch me, because I need your support. This old actress is begging you. Let’s live happily with hope for tomorrow."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.