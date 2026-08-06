Jang Young-ran, 47? Her Face Sparked Rumors She Had a Nose Job... "People Thought I Was in My 20s"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran drew attention after revealing the secret behind her youthful looks.

On the 5th, her YouTube channel, "Class A Jang Young-ran," released a video showing Jang Young-ran undergoing a skin procedure and revealing the before-and-after results.

That day, Jang Young-ran shared the reactions she has recently received about her changed appearance and said, "There has been a huge reaction in the comments lately. People kept saying, 'Why do you look so much prettier?' and 'This is your peak era.' When I was looking around a department store the other day, someone said, 'To exaggerate a little, I thought you were in your 20s.'" She expressed satisfaction.

She then showed her bare face before the procedure and laughed, saying, "I do look a bit off today. I’m too bare-faced."

She also mentioned the attention she has been getting, saying, "People keep asking me, 'Please reveal your secret to looking prettier on YouTube.'"

After revealing that she had undergone double-eyelid surgery three times and a facelift once in the past, Jang Young-ran raised curiosity by saying, "There is something I really did in secret. It is a procedure that idols get. I really do not want to tell anyone about this, but I will share it with you as a secret."

She later visited the dermatology clinic she has been going to for more than 20 years and revealed nostril Botox as her secret to looking young.

Nostril Botox is a procedure that controls the movement of the muscles around the nose to reduce the flaring sensation. The doctor explained, "Young-ran uses the area beside her nose a lot. Some people also have a lot of tissue around the nostrils. In such cases, the thick tissue has to be carefully designed," while also describing the so-called nose-sculpting injection.

After trying the nostril Botox, which is said to be popular among idols and actors, Jang Young-ran said, "I make a lot of facial expressions, but just this one procedure gives my face a more refined look, and my photos come out differently." She also shared before-and-after photos.

Seeing the change for herself, Jang Young-ran was amazed and said, "After this, people keep asking, 'Did you get a nose job?' But it is not like anything was inserted, right?"

The doctor explained the downside of nostril Botox, saying, "It hurts. It hurts when the injection goes in. But it only takes 10 seconds."

After finishing the procedure in a short time, Jang Young-ran said, "It lasts for six months, so it is a cost-effective treatment," expressing satisfaction.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.