Lee Tae-ran, once a beloved actress... "Ignored at restaurants and even mistaken for a psychopath" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Tae-ran opened up about how people around her reacted differently after her return to a KBS weekend drama for the first time in 12 years.

The MBC variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 5th, featured Choi Won-young, Lee Tae-ran, Bada, and Martin in a special episode titled "I'm So Hip Between F-shion and P-shion."

On the show, Lee Tae-ran responded to the introduction that she had been warmly welcomed back to her hometown after 12 years. "I recently appeared in the KBS weekend drama 'Our Golden Days.' It was my first weekend drama in 12 years," she said.

She had won wide popularity through weekend dramas such as "Famous Chil Princesses" and "Wang's Family." "I used to do a lot of weekend dramas. But doing one again after 12 years felt like going back home," she said.

She added that the ratings were also strong. "The final rating was 20.5 percent," she said, drawing surprise. Lee Tae-ran also mentioned that she won the Excellence Award at the 2025 KBS Drama Awards and said calmly, "It ended very well."

Yoo Se-yoon, who won the Excellence Award at the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards, agreed and made everyone laugh by saying, "The Excellence Award is not something just anyone gets."

She then revealed that this project brought a completely different kind of response from the public.

Lee Tae-ran said, "In the past, I often played cheerful and energetic characters. So wherever I went, older people liked me a lot and welcomed me warmly. I enjoyed that, but in this weekend drama I played the selfish wife of a wealthy family."

She continued, "When I went to restaurants, people did not even acknowledge me because of the role. The reaction was so different. I was really taken aback. I realized that people's responses change depending on the character."

She also said, "I heard that people around me were asking my acquaintances about me. They contacted me saying, 'Was Lee Tae-ran always like that?' and 'Does she have psychopathic tendencies?' I realized how powerful a role can be."

She added, "I had taken on many kind characters until now, so I felt pressure. But that pressure has now lifted," reflecting on her experience taking on a villain role.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.