Mija's mother was taken away by 119 emergency responders, but her father asked, "Which drawer is the Woohwang Cheongsimhwan in?" in a bizarre emergency response

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Mija revealed a frightening accident in which her mother, Jeon Seong-ae, slipped badly in the bathroom and was taken to the hospital by 119 emergency responders, along with a bizarre Woohwang Cheongsimhwan incident involving her father during the tense situation.

On the 5th, a video titled "I lost money in stocks... My mother was taken to the emergency room. It was a tough month" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Mija's Tavern.

That day, Mija gave a detailed account of the accident in response to subscribers who were worried about her mother, who had recently suffered a serious head injury.

After washing her hair, Jeon Seong-ae slipped while stepping out of the bathroom, hit her head hard on the sink, and collapsed on the floor. Mija recalled, "I heard two loud bangs from the bathroom and even a scream, but after that there was no sound at all, so I really thought she had died."

When family members opened the door and went in, Jeon Seong-ae was lying unconscious, and her husband, in a panic, began looking for Woohwang Cheongsimhwan.

Mija said, "My dad went to look for Woohwang Cheongsimhwan, couldn't find it, came back, shook my unconscious mother, and kept asking, 'Which drawer is the Woohwang Cheongsimhwan in?'" drawing laughter.

Jeon Seong-ae also recalled, "He kept waking up someone who was already out of it and asking where the Woohwang Cheongsimhwan was," adding, "Later I got angry, but I couldn't even make a sound."

The mishap did not end there. As a large bump rose on her head, her husband remembered only that it needed a cold compress and rummaged through the freezer. In the end, he took out a batch of dough for sujebi that had been frozen for kalguksu and placed it on her head.

Jeon Seong-ae said, "It hurt so much when he put the frozen sujebi dough on the wound. I kept telling him to take it off." Her husband explained, "I was looking for something to use as a cold compress, and the first thing I saw was the sujebi dough," sending everyone into laughter.

Fortunately, tests showed no major problems with her bones or brain, but Jeon Seong-ae admitted that she had thought about the worst-case scenario at the time.

She said, "As I was riding in the 119 emergency vehicle to the hospital, I thought that if it were a brain hemorrhage, there might be a golden time." She added, "While lying down for the CT scan, I thought, 'This might be the last time.'"

"My life flashed before my eyes for a moment. I thought I had lived well and had a fun life, and I even ended up forgiving all three people I had not been able to forgive until then," she said calmly.

Mija said, "After going through my mother's accident, I realized there is no such thing as 'I'll do it next time.'" She added, "It made me think again about how precious the time we spend with our family is."

Meanwhile, Jeon Seong-ae has now largely recovered, and the video also showed her husband becoming more attentive and caring toward his wife after the accident, adding a warm touch to the story.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.