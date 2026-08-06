Ko Young-wook Again Takes Aim at Lee Sang-min, Saying He Was Actually Born in 1974 and That Shin Jung-hwan Knew and Used Profanity

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Ko Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo'ra, has once again posted a provocative message targeting Lee Sang-min. This time, he raised questions about Lee Sang-min's real age and family registry records, while also bringing up Shin Jung-hwan, fueling expectations of controversy.

On the 5th, Ko Young-wook posted a lengthy message on his X account (formerly Twitter), opening with remarks that appeared to target Seo Jang-hoon, who had offered advice to an idol-turned-actor on a broadcast. He said, "How can someone who only played basketball give advice to an idol-turned-actor?"

He then claimed, "Even after I brought this up once before, it seems people are still calling Lee Sang-min 'hyung,'" adding, "I will tell you the final, definite facts."

Ko Young-wook said, "This is something Lee Sang-min's mother personally told my mother before she passed away." He claimed, "Lee Sang-min was originally born in 1974, the Year of the Tiger, but in order to send him to school early, they tried to register him as a 1973-born child. Due to a mistake, he was reported as being born in 1975."

He also insisted that his claim was true, saying, "There are classmates from Yeongdeungpo Technical High School who were born in 1974, and there should be other classmates as well."

He also mentioned Shin Jung-hwan by name. Ko Young-wook speculated, "Perhaps Lee Sang-min, who had been the leader even before Roo'ra's debut, started lying about his age so that Shin Jung-hwan, who was born in 1974, would call him 'hyung,' and that has continued until now."

He went on to claim, "Later, Shin Jung-hwan found out that Lee Sang-min had lied about his age, got upset, and told me to give him the phone number. He then immediately called Lee Sang-min and hurled insults at him." He added, "After that, when Roo'ra appeared on 'Radio Star,' Shin Jung-hwan said, 'I'll call you hyung,' and that helped smooth things over a little."

Ko Young-wook also shared an anecdote about how Lee Sang-min's mother and his own family had once been close.

He recalled, "After my case, when my mother could not even go outside, Lee Sang-min's mother personally went grocery shopping for us. She even held me in her arms and cried."

By contrast, he claimed that contact with Lee Sang-min was cut off after his release from prison. He said, "I reached out several times, and twice he did not answer the phone. I think that was when contact was lost. It has now been about 10 years."

Ko Young-wook concluded by saying, "Out of a sense of duty to speak up, I am sharing one last time what I know to be true, and now I want to put an end to it."

Meanwhile, Ko Young-wook has continued to stir controversy by posting messages that express his views while repeatedly mentioning BIBI, Lee Chan-won, Lee Ji-hye, Gong Hyo-jin, and Seo Jang-hoon.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.