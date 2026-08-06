Brian: "What Kind of Love Is It to Endure a Spouse's Feces and Bad Breath?"... Firm on Remaining Unmarried

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Singer Brian revealed his firm stance on remaining unmarried, speaking candidly about marriage and cohabitation.

On the 5th, a video titled "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Gaegwacheonseon Seo In-young," featuring Brian, the close friend of Seo In-young's ex-boyfriend, visiting her home.

While discussing life after marriage, Brian opened up by saying, "I once heard that you have to love all the unpleasant things about your spouse, including feces smell, bad breath, and body odor, and I thought that was funny."

He continued, "It's true that you should be understanding, but do you really have to love it too?" He added honestly, "If someone says they need to use the bathroom, can't you just say, 'Okay, I'll come back later. Let the smell clear out first'?"

He then questioned, "What kind of love is it if you have to put up with my feces smell because you love me?" and explained his view of marriage, saying, "I think it's right to respect each other's personal space and daily routines."

Brian also made clear his firm standards on sleeping arrangements and lifestyle habits.

He said, "I need my own space. When I'm sleeping, I don't want to be touched, and I don't like people clinging to me."

He also said it was hard to understand the drama-like scene of kissing as soon as you wake up, adding, "I can't even accept someone coming up to me and saying good morning."

When Seo In-young laughed and said, "Oppa, you really should live alone," Brian replied, "Of course," drawing laughter.

The conversation then turned to daily habits. Seo In-young agreed, saying, "I prefer to use a separate bathroom. I really hate farting in front of someone." The two then had an open conversation about their lifestyles and views on marriage.

Brian also revealed how he came to naturally accept a life without marriage.

Recalling a past encounter with a famous fortune teller in Los Angeles, he said, "I was told, 'Live happily and enjoy life.' At first, I thought it meant I would have a short life, but I was told it meant I wouldn't have children and there would be no one beside me."

He added, "After hearing that, I actually felt relieved," and "It made me realize that living alone can still be perfectly happy."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.