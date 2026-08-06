Jung Joon-won on "What Are You Doing When You Play?" attitude controversy: "I even wondered if I was someone who shouldn't be doing this job"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Jung Joon-won candidly opened up about the moment he wanted to give up acting and the pressure of taking on a leading role.

On the 5th, a video titled "Jung Joon-won's Story (feat. Married Woman Killer)" was released on the YouTube channel run by Ha Ji-young.

That day, Jung Joon-won said, "Until just before Resident Playbook opened, I think that was the hardest time in my life."

He confessed, "Our work requires a lot of luck, and in the end, you have to be chosen. Even before I was cast in this project, I kept thinking, 'Maybe I'm really someone who shouldn't be doing this job. Maybe I'm just not cut out for it.'"

He added, "It's hard to tell other people that if you truly love something and keep going without giving up, opportunities will come. I don't think that applies to everyone. I was just incredibly lucky, almost miraculously, and that's how this happened."

He went on to say, "Still, because I didn't give up on something I love and ended up with a gift-like moment, I think the biggest thing was that I should make the most of the opportunity and work even harder with more confidence."

He also did not hide the pressure of taking the lead in the new drama Married Woman Killer.

Jung Joon-won said, "In the case of Resident Playbook, I was a character people focused on, so I was nervous. But with this role, I have no experience either, so it feels like I'm being put on trial and having to prove myself for the first time. That is honestly what worries me the most."

Meanwhile, Jung Joon-won came under fire for his attitude after appearing on MBC's What Are You Doing When You Play? on the 1st with Gong Hyo-jin to promote Married Woman Killer.

During the broadcast, he repeatedly hesitated or struggled to answer questions, and Gong Hyo-jin often stepped in for him. In a dialogue challenge as well, he froze up and could not continue, so Gong Hyo-jin ended up delivering the lines for him.

After the show, some viewers expressed disappointment, saying he was "too passive," that it was a rare variety show appearance and his lack of enthusiasm was regrettable, and that it looked like "Gong Hyo-jin was suffering alone." Others, however, said he was probably nervous because he does not have much variety show experience, noted that he is known to be shy around strangers, and asked people to "take him as he is," leaving opinions divided.

Jung Joon-won has also recently been at the center of casting-related buzz for each of his projects. Last year, in tvN's Resident Playbook, there was controversy over whether he and Go Youn-jung were visually compatible as a couple. More recently, Married Woman Killer drew miscasting criticism because his role differed from the handsome character described in the original work.

Born in 1988, Jung Joon-won made his debut in the 2015 film Birdman and greatly raised his public profile through Resident Playbook last year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.