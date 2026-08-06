Jeong Bo-seok Explains Why He Shut Down His Seongbuk-dong Bakery: "My Son Relied on His Mother and Didn't Work... After He Became Independent, He Started His Own Business"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Jeong Bo-seok explained why he decided to shut down his son's bakery cafe.

On the 5th, a video titled "The Day I Recalled the Past After Meeting Senior Jewelry Jeong" was uploaded to Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

That day, Jeong Bo-seok shared the story behind moving the bakery cafe he had once run with his second son after renovating his home in Seongbuk-dong.

He said, "We ran the bakery here because of my second son. But my son moved out, and only we were living here, so my wife handled everything from opening to closing." He added, "My son would come out around 10 a.m. and leave for exercise by 5 p.m. So I told him, 'Come back after your workout and do the closing.' But he just relied on his mother and didn't do it."

He went on to explain why the cafe was relocated, saying, "My wife kept saying her joints hurt because she was always doing things like slicing bread. I warned my son several times, and then I really closed the place. I told him, 'From now on, build your own life.'"

Jeong Bo-seok also recounted how his son later asked for help again. He said, "I was thinking that if he wasn't going to do it, we should just wrap everything up here and be done with it. But after looking into it himself, he said ovens and other equipment were expensive and asked, 'Could you rent out the kitchen appliances?' So I asked, 'What will you do for me if I rent them out?' and he said he would pay a certain amount from the store's profits as rent."

He also laughed as he said, "When we were running it together, he didn't even want to use my name in the store name, so he used his own. But now that he's running a business alone, maybe he misses his father's name, because he asked, 'Could you do some modeling for me?'"

He shared his parenting philosophy, saying, "Telling a child, before they even speak up, 'Why don't you try running a bakery?' is wrong. They have to think it through on their own. Helping unconditionally is not always the answer."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.