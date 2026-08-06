Lee Sang-yi, the Wife of the Late Park Dong-bin, Marks 100 Days Since His Passing: "I Think of Him a Lot When I See Our Daughter Smile"

[Sportschosun, Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Sang-yi shared her feelings on the 100th day since she lost her husband, the late Park Dong-bin.

On the 6th, Lee Sang-yi posted a long message on her social networking service, saying, "Today marks 100 days since I have been living through grief... After spending these 100 days, I realized that grief is not something time simply heals. It is something you slowly learn to live with."

She expressed her longing, saying, "I still think of him often, out of the blue. When I see a beautiful landscape, I think he would have loved coming here with us. When I eat something delicious, I think he would have really enjoyed this. And when Ji-yu smiles brightly, I wonder how happy he would have been to see that. These thoughts come to me several times a day in our daily life."

She continued, "At first, the longing hurt so much that those moments felt overwhelming. But these days, I feel a little differently. I still miss him, but I have come to think that even that feeling is part of our day." She calmly described the process of accepting her grief.

She also said, "Going through this, I received so much comfort and love," and added, "Those warm hearts gave Ji-yu and me the strength to keep walking to where we are now. I am truly grateful," expressing her thanks to those who sent comfort and support.

Finally, she said, "Even as time passes, the feeling of missing him remains the same. Ji-yu is growing so well, day by day. Sometimes her smile looks so much like his that I find myself smiling along without even realizing it. Thanks to the love he left us, we are living well today too. And we will keep doing so," sharing her deep affection for her late husband.

Meanwhile, the late Park Dong-bin died suddenly on April 29 at the age of 56. He was found dead at a restaurant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where he had been preparing to open the business. No signs of foul play or a suicide note were found, and the cause of death was reported to be heart disease.

Park Dong-bin made his debut in the 1998 film "Shiri" and appeared in a range of works, including the drama "Rustic Period," "Pharmacist Kim's Daughters," and the films "The Three Female Musketeers of Joseon" and "My Man's Romance." He also drew attention for a scene in the drama "Did I Love You" in which he spilled juice.

Park Dong-bin and Lee Sang-yi met through the drama "The Foes of My Past Life," overcame their 11-year age gap, and married in 2020. They have a daughter, Ji-yu.

▶ Full text of Lee Sang-yi's message

A space that held the small, everyday moments shared with family.

I could not bring myself to open it for a long time, and I tried to write several times, but I did not know what to say or how to begin, so there were many days when I just looked at the photos and closed it again.

Today marks 100 days since I have been living through grief... After spending these 100 days, I realized that grief is not something time simply heals. It is something you slowly learn to live with.

I still think of him often, out of the blue.

When I see a beautiful landscape, I think he would have loved coming here with us. When I eat something delicious, I think he would have really enjoyed this,

and when Ji-yu smiles brightly, I wonder how happy he would have been to see that.

These thoughts come to me several times a day in our daily life.

At first, the longing hurt so much that those moments felt overwhelming, but these days, I feel a little differently.

I still miss him, but I have come to think that even that feeling is part of our day.

Going through this, I received so much comfort and love.

My family, who stays by my side every day and watches over us, those who send morning prayers at the start of each day,

those who came to embrace us in person, those who prayed for us from afar, and those who learned of our situation through articles and broadcasts and carefully reached out with their hearts,

even the brief words left in comments and direct messages stayed in my heart longer than I expected.

Those warm hearts gave Ji-yu and me the strength to keep walking to where we are now. I am truly grateful.

And I learned one more thing.

That people are not meant to live alone.

That there were so many precious connections around us that I had not fully realized. I also learned how much comfort that truth can bring.

These days, we spend ordinary days without anything special happening. We laugh over a single ice cream, get dirt on us at the playground, play in the water, read books, joke around, laugh, and fall asleep. That is the kind of day we have.

Moments that once felt ordinary now feel like gifts, one day at a time.

So from now on, I want to leave more ordinary stories here.

How happily Ji-yu laughed today.

What kind of sky I looked up at today.

And the days when I missed him so much for no particular reason.

I will keep recording our ordinary days, little by little, as we live them.

Oppa...

Even as time passes, the feeling of missing you remains the same.

Ji-yu is growing so well, day by day.

Sometimes her smile looks so much like yours that I find myself smiling along without even realizing it.

Thanks to the love you left us, we are living well today too.

And we will keep doing so.

Once again, I sincerely thank everyone who opened their hearts for our family. I will never forget that kindness.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.