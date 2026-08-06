Young K Says He Lost 10 kg Through a Stomach-Size Diet, Cutting His Ramen Intake from Eight Packs to Three

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Young K of DAY6 looked back on his days as an extraordinary big eater and revealed how much his meals have changed.

On the 4th, the YouTube channel TEO uploaded an episode of "Salon Drip" featuring Young K, under the title "The Case of Locking the Door but Not Locking the Phone."

When asked whether he still eats a lot, Young K said, "I did a stomach-size diet, so now I can’t even call myself a big eater." He added, "These days, I eat about three packs of ramen," drawing laughter. With a very different standard for what counts as eating well, Young K asked back, "Don’t men usually eat about three packs?" But the staff on set all shook their heads, sparking more laughter.

Young K surprised everyone when he said, "At my peak, I used to eat about eight packs of ramen." He added, "I didn’t even know I was a big eater. When I was in elementary school, my parents and I would each eat a whole chicken with nutritious rice inside, one chicken per person. I thought that was normal," drawing laughs as he recalled how his appetite was shaped early on.

He also shared an anecdote from his trainee days. "The owner of a restaurant affiliated with my company said he would give unlimited refills of rice, so I ordered a bowl of doenjang-jjigae and ate eight bowls of rice before getting scolded badly by the owner," he said, making people laugh.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview marking the release of his 2nd Studio Album, "YOUNGEST," Young K drew attention when he said, "I lost about 10 kg over four to five months to look prettier. I lost the weight only through diet, without exercising."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.