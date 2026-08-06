"If I Sell Now, I’m Dead"... Mija Opens Up About Her Nerve-Racking Feelings Over SK hynix Shares Bought at 2.54 Million Won

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Mija candidly shared how she feels about her SK hynix shares, saying, "If I sell now, I’m dead," after buying them at an average price of 2.54 million won.

On the 5th, a video titled "My stocks are a disaster, and my mother was taken to the emergency room. It was a tough month" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Mija's Tavern."

In the video, Mija made everyone laugh by instantly freezing when her father, Jang Gwang, brought up stocks. Her husband, Kim Tae-hyun, joked, "Let's wrap it up here for today. Stocks are a forbidden word in our house."

Kim Tae-hyun then said, "If we get the chance next time, I’ll take a deeper look at Mija's stock life," adding, "I still get messages saying, 'Mija, hurry up and get out of SK hynix.' But I don't think she's leaving." Mija replied, "If I sell now, I’m dead," revealing the mindset of a real investor.

Mija had previously shared candid updates about her investments through social networking service posts. While communicating with fans on social networking service, she lamented, "My average price for SK hynix is 2.54 million won, and it feels like I’m bleeding every day. I can’t even open the stock app. Still, I have to hold on." As of midnight on the 6th, SK hynix shares were trading at around 1.66 million won.

Meanwhile, Mija, the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae, married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in April 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.