"The conclusion was that looks are everything"... 'I Am SOLO, After the Show Continues' Season 7 Yeong-ho reflects on the harsh reality of dating after the show

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Yeong-ho from Season 7, who appeared on I Am Solo, and Love Continues, shared his honest feelings after the show ended. He admitted, "I came to the conclusion that looks are everything," but also expressed his determination by saying he would appear again if given another chance.

On the 5th, Yeong-ho from Season 7 posted a long message on his social networking service account and shared his thoughts on appearing on I Am SOLO, After the Show Continues.

He began by saying, "Before going on the show, I was full of confidence. I thought, 'There must be at least one woman who likes me.'" He added, "But it did not take long before I faced a cold and brutal reality." He went on to say, "From the next day on, I was not chosen even once, and I did not go on a single date. I was not even considered. I was simply invisible."

After rewatching the program, he said, "If I had been a woman, I would not have chosen me either." He added self-deprecatingly, "Even if I had gained weight before going on the show, or even if I had gotten filler injections, the result would not have been much different."

He also analyzed the reality he felt on I Am SOLO, After the Show Continues in his own way. Yeong-ho wrote, "In a situation where people are compared with one another, rather than in a one-on-one blind date, there is nothing I can do if someone is more attractive than me." He continued, "It felt similar to a club or nightlife scene. In the end, if you are handsome, that is it. No words are needed." He added, "If someone very occasionally likes my type, that is a success. If not, you have to show your charm in a very short amount of time."

Although he did not make it to the final couple, he said he had no regrets. He wrote calmly, "If I get another chance to appear, I think I will go again." He added, "I may not have beaten others, but I have grown compared with the person I was before the show. From now on, I will think less and act without hesitation. Thoughts lead to more thoughts, and worries create more worries. While that happens, opportunities pass by. I love my fate."

At the end of the post, he also left a reply that seemed to hint at his current relationship status. When one netizen encouraged him by saying, "If you want children, broaden your view to people who are realistically a good match," Yeong-ho responded, "I did not mean that I definitely want children, but that I hope I can at least try." He then left a meaningful comment, saying, "I am open to remarriage, nationality, and age. And I may not be single right now, or I may be single."

Netizens who saw the post responded with comments such as, "It was admirable that he challenged himself and did not regret it," "I hope he meets someone who sees the inner self rather than looks," "He is a person with plenty of charm," and "I watched while cheering him on."

Meanwhile, Yeong-ho from Season 7 previously appeared on Season 7 of I'm Solo and developed a real relationship with Sunja from Season 7. The two dated publicly for about two and a half years before breaking up. He later returned to the recently concluded I Am SOLO, After the Show Continues special based on the 'pair' universe, where he looked for a new connection, but he did not end up as a final couple. The season also drew attention for featuring Yeong-ho from Season 1, Yeong-ho from Season 7, Young-soo from Season 8, Yeong-cheol from Season 12, Youngsoo from Season 17, and Yeong-cheol from Season 26.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.