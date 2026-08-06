Lee Sang-jun Show Faces Criticism Over Poor Preparation, Turns to Legal Action Amid Continued Backlash: "The Performer Is Not to Blame, Stop the Insults"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Sohee] As sound-related controversy continues to surround comedian Lee Sang-jun’s performance in Los Angeles, Producer Hwang In-hee, who oversaw the entire show, has spoken out directly and set out the facts.

On the 6th, Producer Hwang posted a lengthy statement on the official account of the Lee Sang-jun Show, saying, "There have been reports about the recent Los Angeles performance that differ from the facts or highlight only certain parts, so we would like to clarify the key issues accurately."

Hwang first apologized for the sound problems that occurred at the venue. He said, "Although we conducted on-site rehearsals and sound checks before the show, we confirmed after the performance that there were sound issues in some specific seats." He added, "The production team and the local organizer are taking the matter seriously because we were not able to identify the problem in greater detail beforehand."

He continued, "We are now carrying out follow-up measures, including apologies and refunds." He also promised, "For the remaining performances, we will inspect the sound conditions throughout the auditorium and the seats near the speakers more carefully."

However, he made clear that the controversy had nothing to do with Lee Sang-jun’s personal attitude as a performer.

Hwang said, "This sound issue arose from the venue facilities and the on-site technical operation process, and it has nothing to do with comedian Lee Sang-jun’s attitude or performance on stage."

He added, "Over the past year or so, Lee Sang-jun has worked with us to prepare the Lee Sang-jun Show. He was never late for meetings, filming, or performances, and he prepared for the show with a more diligent and serious attitude than anyone else." He then requested, "Please stop blaming the individual performer for this matter or continuing personal attacks based on unverified information."

He also said, "We will always accept criticism and concerns with humility. We will not ignore the opinions of audience members who actually experienced inconvenience, and we will review them to make improvements." However, he stressed, "We are collecting related materials regarding the spread of unverified information as if it were fact, as well as insults and the repeated circulation of false claims targeting the performer personally. After legal review, we plan to respond in accordance with principle."

He concluded, "The Lee Sang-jun Show was created to bring laughter and joy to you. We will clearly improve what needs to be improved through this incident, but we will not be shaken by baseless criticism or distortion, and we will carry out the remaining performances responsibly."

Earlier, Lee Sang-jun held his stand-up comedy show, the Lee Sang-jun Show, on the 2nd local time at USC Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, United States. Tickets were priced at $100, $150, and $173, drawing strong expectations from local audiences despite prices ranging from about 140,000 won to as much as 240,000 won.

But immediately after the performance, posts on social networking service platforms and online communities complained that the sound could not be heard properly even from VIP seats, while others criticized the show’s operation and the lack of adequate sound checks. Some audience members said the sound problems made it difficult to focus on the performance itself.

As the controversy spread, the Lee Sang-jun Show team issued an official statement saying, "We sincerely apologize to audience members who experienced inconvenience due to sound problems during the performance."

It explained, "Because the U.S. tour is being run with local production and technical staff in the United States, we needed time to confirm the facts after the show ended." It added, "Our findings showed that there were sound delivery problems in some seats in front of the venue speakers. After the U.S. organizer confirmed this as well, they apologized to the affected audience members and took the necessary steps."

The team also promised again, "We will check more carefully and do our best to ensure the same problem does not happen at the remaining tour performances."

Lee Sang-jun also apologized personally. He said, "After the show, I confirmed that some people felt uncomfortable during the performance. You came hoping to laugh and have a good time, so I am truly sorry."

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

The following is the full statement from the Lee Sang-jun Show team

Hello, this is Producer Hwang In-hee of the Lee Sang-jun Show.

Regarding the recent Los Angeles performance, some reports have differed from the facts or highlighted only certain parts, so we would like to provide an accurate account of the main issues.

Although we conducted on-site rehearsals and sound checks before the performance, we confirmed after the show that there were sound problems in some specific seats. The production team and the local organizer are taking seriously the fact that we were not able to identify the issue in greater detail beforehand. We are now carrying out follow-up measures, including apologies and refunds. For the remaining performances, we will inspect the sound conditions throughout the auditorium and the seats near the speakers more carefully.

However, this sound issue arose from the venue facilities and the on-site technical operation process, and it has nothing to do with comedian Lee Sang-jun’s attitude or performance on stage.

Over the past year or so, Lee Sang-jun has worked with us to prepare the Lee Sang-jun Show. He was never late for meetings, filming, or performances, and he has prepared for the show with a more diligent and serious attitude than anyone else. We ask that you stop blaming the individual performer for this matter or continuing personal attacks based on unverified information.

We also deeply regret that some media outlets expanded the story without confirming the facts with the production team or the organizer, instead citing posts and reactions from personal social networking service accounts. Claims made on personal social networking service accounts can be a starting point for reporting, but they cannot replace fact-checking.

We will always accept criticism and concerns with humility. We will not ignore the opinions of audience members who actually experienced inconvenience, and we will review them to make improvements. However, we are collecting related materials regarding the spread of unverified information as if it were fact, as well as insults and the repeated circulation of false claims targeting the performer personally. After legal review, we plan to respond in accordance with principle.

The Lee Sang-jun Show was created to bring laughter and joy to you. We will clearly improve what needs to be improved through this incident, but we will not be shaken by baseless criticism or distortion, and we will continue the remaining performances responsibly.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.