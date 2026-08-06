Jo Hye-ryun's 85-Year-Old Mother’s Asthma and Bronchitis Worsen: "Please Pray for Her"

[Sportschosun | Jung An-ji] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun asked for support as she shared an update on her 85-year-old mother’s health.

On the 5th, Jo Hye-ryun posted a lengthy message on her social media account, saying, "It is 4 a.m. here in Atlanta. I still haven't adjusted to the time difference, and while reading the Bible, I thought of Choi Bok-soon, who is unwell, so I am posting this."

She said, "My mother has read the Bible through 91 times over the past eight years," and added, "No matter how sick or sleepy she was, she read 50 pages a day for eight years. But now my mother is sick." She went on to express her sadness, saying, "She has asthma, bronchitis, a fever, and low energy, and it breaks my heart."

Along with the message, Jo Hye-ryun shared a warm photo with her mother and showed her affection, writing, "I love you, Mom."

Jo Hye-ryun also said, "As my mother reads the Word, many people come to read the Bible and love God. Please pray that she can carry out that work to the end."

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-ryun married a non-celebrity in 1998 and had one son and one daughter, but the couple divorced in 2012. She remarried in 2014 to a non-celebrity two years younger than her and has continued her activities across broadcasting and YouTube.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.