"Lost Everything" Hwang Ki-soon Reveals the Harrowing Reality of Hiding Out in the Philippines: "My Life Changed Completely"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Comedian Hwang Ki-soon will candidly reveal the harrowing past in which he lost all his assets and had to live in hiding in The Philippines for years after overseas gambling trips that turned his life upside down.

In the 37th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which airs on the 8th, Hwang Ki-soon warns about the dangers of gambling addiction, saying, "Once you get hooked on gambling, you start neglecting work, and as you begin thinking about getting back the money you lost, the situation rapidly gets worse."

He also speaks openly about the painful past of losing everything through overseas gambling trips and having to live in hiding in The Philippines for a long time. Hwang Ki-soon says, "I have reflected and regretted it countless times. I am carrying out fundraising activities with a heart full of apology and remorse," drawing attention as he says he is living a second life.

Kim Jeong-ryeol makes a surprising confession that the once wildly popular catchphrase "Sungguri Ddangddang Sungddangddang," which swept across South Korea, was not originally his. While preparing a new segment with Ju Byeong-jin at the time, Kim Jeong-ryeol recalled the phrase, which fellow comedian Jo Jeong-hyeon had used as a cheer. He then visited Jo to ask for permission to use it. After Jo, who seemed angry and had been thinking seriously for a while, suddenly proposed, "Give me 50,000 won," the deal was sealed. Kim Jeong-ryeol proudly says, "50,000 won would be worth about 300,000 won now. That was a really smart investment," leaving everyone in stitches.

Kim Jeong-ryeol also reveals the story behind the attention he drew for performing "Sungguri Ddangddang Sungddangddang" at the funeral of the late Jeon Yoo-seong. He says he initially hesitated when he was suddenly asked to do it, but decided, "Since passing away is fate too, let's show him a dance he liked with a joyful heart." Hearing that his heartfelt performance brought both tears and laughter throughout the funeral, Kim Joo-ha and the other MCs express deep emotion, saying, "It is a form of tribute only comedians can offer."

Meanwhile, Kim Joo-ha shares a special connection she had with Hwang Ki-soon from a past news program. On Gambling Addiction Elimination Day, Hwang Ki-soon, who was serving as an ambassador for gambling problem prevention, appeared on the news program hosted by Kim Joo-ha. Kim Jeong-ryeol, who was sitting nearby, jokes, "Hwang Ki-soon was the first comedian ever to appear on the news," and Hwang Ki-soon adds, "I was grateful that Kim Joo-ha embraced me so warmly," creating a touching moment.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.