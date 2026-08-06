Lee Sang-jun Faces Renewed Backlash Over Los Angeles Performance, Old 'Delivery Driver Disparagement' Clip Resurfaces... Heo Kyung-hwan Said, "Don't Talk About It Anywhere"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong reporter] Comedian Lee Sang-jun, who has recently come under fire over controversy surrounding his performance in Los Angeles, is once again drawing attention online for past remarks he made on television. As the backlash over his Los Angeles show continues, a scene in which fellow comedians once tried to stop him from telling the story has also resurfaced.

Clips from JTBC's variety show "The Best Love" have recently been spreading again across online communities and social networking service platforms. In the episode, Lee Sang-jun recalled living with fellow comedians during his years of renting a room and shared an anecdote about ordering delivery food.

Lee Sang-jun began by saying, "When I was doing comedy in Daehak-ro back then, several comedians were living together in a rented room." He added, "I was hungry, so I ordered bossam, but it still hadn't arrived even after an hour and 30 minutes." He explained that he eventually called the delivery company and asked them to cancel the order, saying, "I won't eat it, so please cancel it," and then went to bed. But a little later, the doorbell rang, and he said a delivery driver was standing at the door with the bossam.

Lee Sang-jun reenacted the moment with a laugh. He said, "We had already turned off the lights and were lying down, but we told them, 'We won't eat it. Go away.'" He then added, "They said the delivery worker had fallen down, so it was late." He went on to explain, "That part-time delivery worker said, 'Just 5,000 won,'" before bursting into laughter and saying, "We told them to eat it for 5,000 won."

The cast's reaction was different from what he expected. Oh Nami looked sympathetic and said, "The delivery person fell down, so that's why it was late." Shin Bo-ra added, "This sounds like a really sad story," and asked, "Isn't this just a story about a delivery worker who fell while making a delivery and arrived late?" Heo Kyung-hwan also joked, "Putting this story aside, I really like how happy you are telling it." But he soon cautioned, "Don't talk about this anywhere. Don't bring this up. This is a joke even Oprah Winfrey couldn't save."

At the time, the segment aired as a variety show moment in which the cast exchanged different reactions. But as controversy over Lee Sang-jun's Los Angeles performance has recently intensified, the clip is being shared again. Some online users focused on the moment when his colleagues immediately pointed out the tone of the anecdote. Others said the old variety show remarks should not be forced into a connection with the current controversy.

Lee Sang-jun came under criticism after his stand-up comedy show, "Lee Sang-jun Show," held on the 2nd at USC Bovard Auditorium in Los Angeles, over concerns about performance preparation, sound quality, and the overall structure of the show. On the 5th, Lee Sang-jun explained on his social media that he had arrived at the venue early in the morning, completed sound checks and rehearsals, and that the show started about 10 minutes late because audience seating took longer than expected. He also said his visit to a baseball stadium was part of an effort to find local material that would help him connect with the Los Angeles audience. However, he acknowledged responsibility for sound issues in some seats, saying, "I am reflecting on why I was not able to check more carefully." He repeatedly apologized, saying, "You came to have a good time and laugh, and I am truly sorry. I am sorry again, and sorry once more." He then added, "I will keep studying and working hard so I can show you steady improvement."

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-jun has recently expanded his activities by continuing stand-up comedy and overseas performances, including shows in New York and Los Angeles.

Jo Min-jeong reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.