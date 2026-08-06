Ji Ye-eun, who is publicly dating Vata, says, "I thought I’d have two kids in my 30s. I keep wondering when I’ll grow up."

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee Reporter] Actress Ji Ye-eun candidly opened up about the version of her 30s she once imagined as a child, admitting that her real life looks quite different.

On the 5th, a video titled "Adult Dating in Your 30s | Anyway, We Came to Chat" was released on the YouTube channel Okiki.

Heize and Chungha appeared as guests on the show and had an honest conversation with Gabi and Ji Ye-eun about how their views on dating and their dreams for life have changed in their 30s.

Heize first recalled the 30s she had imagined as a child and laughed, saying, "I thought I’d be married. I thought I’d be sending my child to kindergarten and preparing dinner for my husband."

She added, "When I was young and people asked, 'What do you want to be?' I said, 'I want to be a mother.'" She continued, "In my 20s, I thought I would naturally get married, and that I’d have a boyfriend by the time I reached the right age. But I don’t," drawing sympathy from the others.

But as time passed, her thoughts about marriage changed as well.

Heize said, "Now, if there is someone I feel I can do it with, then I would get married," adding, "The more I learned about the world, the more I realized this is no ordinary thing. If I were going to get married, I should have done it when I knew less about the world, when I was younger."

After hearing this, Chungha also made everyone burst into laughter by saying, "When I was really young, I thought that by my 30s I would have a house, a car, and a very rich dating history. But I have none of that."

Gabi related deeply as she recalled an anecdote with Chungha.

She said, "Back when I was a dancer, I visited Chungha's house, and it was so nice. It was exactly the kind of home I imagined for my 30s. I told her, 'Chungha, I'm so jealous,' and she said, 'Unnie, you can't afford to live here.' I didn't understand it then, but that's exactly my situation now. I live in a nice house, but I can't buy one."

Ji Ye-eun also spoke about the gap between the 30s she had imagined and reality.

She said, "I thought I would buy a house, get married, and have a child. I thought I would have my first child at 27. My mother also had me early, at 23."

She added with a bittersweet laugh, "I thought I’d have one child at 27 and two in my 30s, but I’m still so immature. I keep wondering when I’ll become an adult."

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun confirmed her relationship with choreographer Vata in April. The two, both born in 1994, reportedly started out as church friends before developing into a couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.