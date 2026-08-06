Japanese Influencer in Her 20s Living in Korea Dies During Live Broadcast, Leaving Viewers Shocked

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] A Japanese female influencer in her 20s who was living in Korea was found dead while hosting a live broadcast on social media.

According to police and fire authorities on the 5th, a report involving a Japanese woman in her 20s, identified as A, was received at 5:33 a.m. that day from an officetel in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul.

A, who had about 80,000 followers, is believed to have taken her own life while streaming live from her residence. Parts of the incident were reportedly broadcast in real time.

Viewers who were watching the broadcast alerted A's acquaintances and the police, and posts asking for help were also reportedly shared on other social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

Police and fire officials who responded to the report arrived at the scene, but A was already confirmed dead.

Yongsan Police Station in Seoul is investigating the exact circumstances of the case and the cause of death.

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tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.