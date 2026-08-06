Song Eun-i Says She Once Shared an Agency with Jung Hae-in: "I Was Kind of Clingy" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Song Eun-i makes viewers laugh as she confesses to once chasing after Jung Hae-in, who used to be at the same agency, saying, "I followed him around personally. I was kind of clingy."

On the KBS2 show "Problem Child in House," airing on the 7th, Song Eun-i and Hong Jin-kyung join forces over their shared "Jung Hae-in obsession," bringing plenty of laughs.

That day, Song Eun-i grabs attention right away by making a bombshell declaration: "I used to chase after Jung Hae-in." She says she was once in the same agency family as Jung, adding, "I supported Jung Hae-in since his rookie days, followed him around personally, hosted his fan meetings, and even went to see him. In short, I was kind of clingy," drawing laughter with her candid confession.

When Jung Hae-in responds, "She is someone I am very grateful to," Song Eun-i boasts, "Hae-in never fails to send me holiday greetings." But Kim Jong-kook, unable to watch her bragging any longer, fires back, "Wasn't that just dutiful behavior, like checking on your grandmother?" turning the set into a sea of laughter.

At that moment, Hong Jin-kyung jumps in to keep Song Eun-i and Jung Hae-in in check, heating up the studio. She also shows off her special closeness with Jung, saying, "I still contact Hae-in from time to time. I even made him kimbap." Jung Hae-in reveals, "Jin-kyung noona also made me a herbal liquor made from wild tea tree," and the "Problem Child in House" cast suddenly forms a "Jung Hae-in Protection Squad," suspecting Hong's motives for choosing that particular drink among many homemade liquors.

Meanwhile, Song Eun-i also testifies to Jung Hae-in's kind deeds, saying, "He even gave padded jackets to every employee at the agency." Hong Jin-kyung, meanwhile, showers him with questions as if determined to learn everything about him, fully embodying the enthusiasm of an older-sister fan. As a result, anticipation is building for the main broadcast of "Problem Child in House," where the antics of the "funny older sisters who love Jung Hae-in" are expected to spark even more laughter.

"Problem Child in House" airs every Friday at 10:10 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.