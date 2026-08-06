Brian Joo: "I Worked for Five Years in Fly to the Sky, but My Income Was Less Than 10 Million Won... I Didn't Make Money"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Brian Joo revealed that during his Fly to the Sky days, he earned less than 10 million won over five years.

On the 5th, singer Seo In-young's YouTube channel, "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon," released a video titled "Brian Joo was so shocked he fainted at Seo In-young's shocking trash-filled house (+the ex-boyfriend's close friend, revealing the dressing room)."

Brian Joo, known as one of the entertainment industry's neat freaks, was taken aback by the messy living room as soon as he stepped into his close friend Seo In-young's home. Clothes were scattered everywhere, and he exclaimed, "Wow, this isn't even a dressing room, so why are there so many clothes? Is this staged?"

The dressing room was also packed with clothes that had not been organized, and Brian Joo was shocked, saying, "Don't you spray deodorizer? It smells like clothes that haven't been worn in a long time."

Seo In-young, meanwhile, looked at the many clothes she had bought while shopping and said, "I was shopping, and my dad took away my bankbook." The production team then told Brian Joo, "We heard you squandered 10 billion won during your peak years."

Brian Joo responded, "10 billion won? I'm jealous. I've never even seen a billion won." He added, "When Hwanhee and I left SM, I don't think we took home even 10 million won between us. It wasn't that it was hard. We just didn't make money."

Brian Joo debuted with Hwanhee as Fly to the Sky in 1999 and was active until 2004. The duo won much love with a string of hits, including "Day by Day," "Sea of Love," "Missing You," and "Like a Man."

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.