"Kim Ji-soo, Who Left Korea," Shares a Comfortable Summer Without the Heat... "I Get By with Just a Fan"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Ji-soo, who has reinvented herself as a travel agency CEO, shared a relaxed glimpse of her daily life in Prague.

On the 6th, Kim Ji-soo posted an update on her social media, saying, "Summers in Prague can still be hot, but the low humidity makes them much easier to get through. I can even manage at home with just a fan. When the temperature is not too high, there are also days when a cool breeze blows even though it is summer."

In the photos she shared, Kim Ji-soo is seen strolling through Prague and enjoying a leisurely time. Her youthful beauty and natural presence, which seem untouched by time, drew attention. Even as record-breaking heat waves swept across Europe, Prague remained relatively cool, allowing her to enjoy a more comfortable summer.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-soo made her debut in 1992 as a trainee actress in the second open recruitment class at Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and has appeared in dramas such as "See and See Again," "Women in the Sun," "Memory," "Love Again," and "A Warm Word."

She is currently working as the head of a travel agency in Prague. In March, she said, "I became so captivated by Prague, where I suddenly traveled alone in May 2024, that I started a travel agency called 'Jisoo in Prague' here. Being a CEO and just standing back with my hands behind my back is not my style, so except when I have to be in Korea for work, I plan to accompany travel operations as often as possible and greet people in person."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.